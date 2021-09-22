Will the Taylor Heinicke and Ryan Fitzpatrick quarterback competition continue this season? | Locked On WFT

After a solid performance in Week 2, has Taylor Heinicke solidyfied his starting position or is Fitzpatrick going to make another starting appearance in the future?

The Washington Football Team win in Week 2 over the New York Giants can be tied to many plays, but one, in particular, stands out as perhaps the biggest, because it happened at the end of the game -- was the Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence really offsides?

Some evidence to the contrary has been presented, and we discuss it, and what the league should do moving forward.

Then, the Taylor Heinicke and Ryan Fitzpatrick conversation continues as speculation surrounding the future of the WFT starting quarterback job hits a fever pitch, ahead of Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills.

Also, the Locked On WFT Podcast breaks down the multiple injuries that Washington faces ahead of its matchup with the Bills.

Running back Antonio Gibson is on the team's Injured Reserve (IR) list with a solder injury, and defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis is on the list with a knee injury.

Gibson has seen limited practice this week.