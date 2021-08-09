Washington gets first win of season with a game-winning field goal against Giants | Locked On WFT

Chris Russell and David Harrison of your Locked On Washington Football Team Podcast recap and provide analysis following the game against the Giants.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Football Team gets its first victory of the 2021 NFL Season after a thrilling defeat of the New York Giants by a final score of 30-29!

Dustin Hopkins made a 43-yard field goal on an untimed down — after a penalty negated his miss seconds earlier. It snapped a five-game win streak for the Giants in the series.

Taylor Heinicke made the most of his third start at quarterback in the National Football League.

Heinicke, playing because of an injury to Ryan Fitzpatrick, threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns. His interception set up Graham Gano’s fifth field goal of the game, which gave the Giants a 29-27 lead with 2:00 remaining. Heinicke then guided Washington back into field goal range for the win.

MISSED CHANCES

Washington's biggest defensive breakdown wasn't punished. With the Giants up 23-20 in the fourth quarter, Slayton was all alone behind the defense, but the pass bounced off his outstretched hands.

That play — and the penalties on the final field goal and the long run by Jones — will likely haunt the Giants during their long break before the next game.

“It’s a pretty tough one. You give it your all and fight and it comes down the tail end,” Giants receiver Sterling Shepard said. “See that first one miss and you see those flags it’s not a fun feeling at all.”

The Giants had 11 penalties for 81 yards. Washington had nine for 80 — and some of those were costly, too.

PERFECT AGAIN

Gano has now made 35 consecutive field goals, the longest active streak in the NFL. His five field goals Thursday included kicks from 47, 52 and 55 yards.

INJURIES

Giants: OL Nick Gates was carted off with a broken leg in the first quarter. Gates, normally a center, played guard Thursday after New York put Shane Lemieux on injured reserve.

Washington: DT Matt Ioannidis left in the first half with a knee injury but returned to the game.

UP NEXT

Giants: New York returns home to face the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 26.