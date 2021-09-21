Maryland eying 4-0 start after a comeback victory at Illinois

Terps fixing mistakes versus Illinois; turning focus to Kent State, Saturday

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland is gearing up for their next home game against Kent State, Saturday, and looking to improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2016.

Maryland is fresh off of a big road win at Illinois, in which the Terps won, 20-17. Maryland was trailing with less than three minutes to play in the 4th quarter when quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa marched the offense downfield and capped off the drive with a 10-yard pass to Tayon Fleet-Davis for the touchdown. The extra point tied the game, and Joseph Petrino's field goal, as time expired, sealed the win for Maryland.

The Terps battled back, and head coach Mike Locksley loves his team's ability to handle adversity.

"We had a chance to possibly fold under adversity, but was really pleased with the way the team responded. Coming out of that game, I feel very good about the direction of our culture. We played for all four quarters and it was a tough game like we expected," said Locksley.

Maryland ultimately got the win, but Locksley isn't shying away from mistakes that were made. Two fumbles in the third quarter put the Terps in a tough spot, and their offense didn't move the ball particularly well in the first half. But this week, they're watching films and finding ways to improve.

"It's hard to win on the road in the Big Ten, and it's good to know that we didn't play our best game, yet we've looked at the tape to see the things we can clean up. There are things we can fix and those things are on us. It's a good feeling to know that we can improve," said Maryland wide receiver Jeshuan Jones.

Adversity... How would we respond?



Nobody Flinched 🎥 pic.twitter.com/aJ7lGflOl5 — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) September 21, 2021

Coach Locksley also praised his offensive line for allowing Tagovailoa time to throw the ball, and making it easier for their running game to take off.

"We all know that we've got a strong core in terms of our receivers, we feel strongly about our quarterback, and we feel that we have three really good tailbacks that all have contributed, so you know, it's the team effort," said Locksley.

"There's no telling what this team can do, and everything starts with practice and our preparation. You play your best when you're comfortable. It's a blessing to pay on this team and play for the state of Maryland. There are a lot of responsibilities that come with it from my position, and I think the more we prepare, the more fun we can have," added Tagovailoa.

Taulia this season:



956 yards

7 TDs

0 INTs

75% completion



Aloha world. pic.twitter.com/NfP6O3seL8 — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) September 18, 2021