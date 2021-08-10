Previewing Washington's matchup against the New Orleans Saints | Locked On WFT

The game will be on WUSA9 this Sunday. Both teams are 2-2 on the season and looking for a win to get above .500 on the season.

ASHBURN, Va. — Washington heads into its game with the New Orleans Saints with multiple starters out with injuries but looking to get have an above .500 record for the first time this season.

Wide receiver Dyami Brown, offensive guard Brandon Scherff and wide receiver Cam Sims are all out for Washington’s game against the Saints. With four other players, including veteran wideout Curtis Samuels and running back Antonio Gibson questionable to play.

David Harrison and Chris Russell of the Locked On Washington Football Team podcast give up-to-date injury information for both the Saints and Washington Football Team. Plus, the guys have game picks, keys to victory for the Burgundy and Gold and prop bets that you may be interested to take ahead of Sunday's game.

Listen to the podcast here:

BREAKING DOWN THE GAME: Washington vs New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (2-2) at WASHINGTON (2-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE: Saints by 1, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: New Orleans 2-2; Washington 1-3.

SERIES RECORD: Washington leads 17-10.

LAST MEETING: Saints beat Washington 43-19 on Oct. 8, 2018 at New Orleans.

LAST WEEK: Saints lost to Giants 27-21; Washington beat Falcons 34-30.

SAINTS OFFENSE: OVERALL (28), RUSH (7), PASS (31), SCORING (19)

SAINTS DEFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (2), PASS (26), SCORING (5)

WASHINGTON OFFENSE: OVERALL (20), RUSH (19), PASS (23), SCORING (11)

WASHINGTON DEFENSE: OVERALL (29), RUSH (17), PASS (29), SCORING (30)

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Saints plus-5; Washington minus-3.

TARGETING KAMARA

SAINTS PLAYER TO WATCH: RB Alvin Kamara, who rushed 26 times for 120 yards but did not have a catch against the Giants. That was partially because of Tony Jones Jr. leaving with injury, and the addition of Devine Ozigbo off Jacksonville's practice squad could free up Kamara to participate more in the passing game.

WASHINGTON PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Taylor Heinicke, who has thrown for 960 yards and rushed for 87 since replacing injured starter Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 1. Heinicke is still balancing when to push for that extra first down or touchdown, but this reckless abandon is what has made Washington's offense work and be fun to watch.

KEY MATCHUP: Heinicke and Washington's offensive line vs. the Saints' pass rush. New Orleans did not sack Giants QB Daniel Jones last week, and Heinicke has a similar ability to evade pressure and take off with the ball. Heinicke sees some things on film he might be able to exploit, and the Saints' ability to adjust could be the difference.

KEY INJURIES: Saints LT Terron Armstead missed the Giants game with an elbow injury. C Erik McCoy has been out since Week 1 with a calf injury. Washington will be without TE Logan Thomas after putting him on injured reserve with a hamstring injury and could also play without 2020 All-Pro RG Brandon Scherff (right knee). WR Curtis Samuel missed practice Wednesday with a groin injury, which caused him to miss the first three games of the season. Washington could be depleted at receiver if Dyami Brown (knee) or Cam Sims (hamstring) is out.