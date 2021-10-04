Investigators execute search warrant at Washington Football Team practice facility

Vermillion has been placed on leave after investigators executed a search warrant at the team’s practice facility in Ashburn, Va.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Football Team’s (WFT) Head Athletic Trainer, Ryan Vermillion, has been placed on leave after investigators executed a search warrant at the team’s practice facility in Ashburn, Va. Monday morning.

According to WUSA9's Darren Haynes, WFT Head Coach Ron Rivera referred to the team's official statement regarding the raid and criminal investigation against Vermillion.

WFT released the following statement:

"Ryan Vermillion has been placed on administrative leave due to an ongoing criminal investigation that is unrelated to the team."

Vermillion worked with Ron Rivera on the Carolina Panthers for years.

WFT Head Coach Rivera held a virtual news conference regarding Sunday's victory over the Atlanta Falcons at 2:30 p.m.

WUSA9 reached out to the Loudoun County Police Department, who referred us to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) regarding the incident. We are still waiting for a response from the DEA.

