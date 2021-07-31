One-on-one with Washington's WR Dyami Brown

Fresh out of college, Washington's 3rd round draft pick looks to make an immediate impact this season

RICHMOND, Va. — Dyami Brown is looking to make an immediate impact at wide receiver for the Washington Football Team this season. The team’s third-round draft pick out of the University of North Carolina is already making heads turn at training camp in Richmond, Virginia.

Brown has been catching passes all week from quarterbacks Ryan Fitzpatrick and Taylor Heinicke. Washington signed both quarterbacks to deals in the off-season, and Brown likes what he sees from this QB duo.

“There’s no drop off. They are both amazing quarterbacks and you can’t take anything away from either of them," Brown said.

Being a new part of this wide receiving core, Brown has been taking advice from Washington’s number one receiver, Terry McLaurin.

“He’s amazing! He actually came to me and said if I needed any help that I could come to him. I’ve been pretty much watching him the whole time. So that’s been one important thing for me, that I have someone who can help me," Brown said. "When he helps me get better, I can end up helping him as well, so it works.

At North Carolina, Brown shined as a big playmaker. He averaged more than 20 yards per reception in his last two college football seasons.

For Brown, being at NFL training camp with the Washington Football Team has been something he has dreamed about since he was a little kid. He’s had several “pinch-me” moments early in this camp, as he soaks it all in.

“It didn’t hit me until day two, I promise! It didn’t hit me until day two. At first, I came out here and to me it was just football, but then I see the fans out here watching us. Then it hits me like, OK, I’m where I’m supposed to be, I’m in the league now,” Brown said.

Brown has loved hearing fans call his name at camp and said it gets him and his teammates pumped up to have people cheering for them. When it comes time for the season to begin, Brown hopes to bring a different level of excitement.

“I want to make big plays and the offense wants to make it more fun to watch with adding big plays,” said Brown.

