WASHINGTON — Okay, Washington Nationals fans, here's your chance to grab your World Series tickets.

NLCS Buyer Presale tickets will be up for purchase on Friday at 10 a.m. This offer is a special presale for Nationals fans who bought a ticket to the NLCS.

These tickets usually go fast, so make sure you're up and early to get yours!

Non-season ticket holders, who registered for the Nats fan club or fans who bought NLCS tickets, will get an e-mail to enter a lottery for a chance to purchase an extremely limited number of World Series tickets. You must be registered by 5 p.m. on Friday.

If you're not a season ticket holder or if you didn't purchase NLCS tickets through the Nationals, there will be a lottery on Saturday at 1 p.m. Tickets will be available, but will be "extremely limited," according to the Nationals.

If you missed your chances, your last option would be to buy tickets for the 2020 season by purchasing a Nats Plus plan. Members will receive discounts on the price of single-game World Series tickets.

