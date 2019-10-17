WASHINGTON — Have you heard? The Nationals are going to the World Series. We know you're excited, but we also want to make sure you're protected and don't get ripped off when it comes to shopping for tickets for the big games.

So, here is how you can verify if a World Series ticket is real.

If you're starting online, check StubHub.com, as they're an official partner of Major League Baseball and if you buy tickets through them, a spokesperson says they're legit.

When we checked World Series tickets on StubHub for the game on Oct. 27, the starting price was $795.

The Nationals say you can also purchase tickets securely over the phone by calling ticket sales at 202-675-6287.

You should also know MLB tickets have the league's logo and a hologram on them, which is hard to mimic if someone's trying to print fake ones.

When it comes to online marketplaces that are not official MLB partners, double-check the website's guarantee, and see if there's any way to confirm they are legit before buying.

Better safe than sorry.

