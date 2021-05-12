Washington Football Team opens 2021 season against LA Chargers at FedEx Field

The Washington Football Team will host the Chargers to kick of the 2021 season, and FedEx Field is expected to operate at full capacity.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Football Teams has released their 2021 regular season schedule, and will open at home at FedEx Field against the Los Angeles Chargers at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12.

This will be the first time since 2016 that Washington will face an AFC opponent to open up their season. Washington has played divisional foe Philadelphia in Week 1 in three of the past four years.

This will be a matchup against the reigning AP offensive rookie of the year, Justin Herbert and reigning AP defensive rookie of the year, Chase Young; it's only the fourth time ever that has happened in Week 1.

The Washington Football Team intends to reopen FedEx Field to fans at full capacity during the 2021 season. Save for a few games in 2020 where very limited fan attendance was allowed, home games were played in an empty stadium throughout the pandemic. At full capacity, FedEx can host 82,000 fans

Opening up at home Week 1 😈



See you there! — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) May 12, 2021

Washington will host the New York Giants in an NFC East divisional game in week 2. This will be the first time Washington will open a season with back-to-back home games since 2016.

Washington will not play on Thanksgiving Day this year, despite playing on the holiday four of the last five seasons. Washington's Thanksgiving games stand at a 4-8 record. However, Washington's most recent Thanksgiving Day game was a 41-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys in 2020.

Washington is also not part of the NFL London games. The NFL announced that this matchup will feature the New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.

The rest of the 2021 NFL schedule will be released at 8 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN and NFL Network.