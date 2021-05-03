No quarterback, but Washington quietly fills holes at draft | Locked On WFT

Chris Russell and David Harrison breakdown the draft picks of the Washington Football Team a few days following the 2021 NFL Draft.

Only a few days after the draft and you may be wondering who are 10 men that the Washington Football Team selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

In all, the team drafted two wide receivers, one linebacker, one safety, one defensive back, two defensive ends, one long snapper and one tight end.

Starting the week off with audio from two Washington Football Team NFL Draft picks. Chris Russell spoke to both Jamin Davis (LB, Kentucky — First Round) and John Bates (TE, Boise State — Fourth Round) with Pete Medhurst and Logan Paulsen for Team 980.

David shares that audio with you and discusses some early draft class grades coming from outlets across the country.

Washington didn't find its quarterback of the future or make any big splashes in the 2021 draft. But it did fill a handful of important needs with players coach Ron Rivera got to know very well.

Speed was also a priority all over the roster.

With Martin Mayhew running his first draft as general manager, Washington got a linebacker who should start as a rookie in first-round pick Jamin Davis.