Washington Football Team could play in front of full-capacity stadium this fall

WASHINGTON — The Washington Football Team intends to reopen FedEx Field to fans at full capacity during the 2021 season. Save for a few games in 2020 where very limited fan attendance was allowed, home games were played in an empty stadium throughout the pandemic.

The team will continue to deploy safety and public health measures at the team's home stadium, according to the team's announcement Thursday. The regular season is scheduled to start Sept. 9, 2021.

“As we have always said, the safety of our fans, employees, coaching staff and players is our top priority," WFT President Jason Wright said in a team statement. “Following the 2020 season, our organization was praised for its infection control approaches, and we now endeavor to build on this track record by providing a safe and fun 2021 gameday experience for our fans, the best in all of football."

The announcement comes days after the Baltimore Ravens announced they, too, plan to have fans back at full capacity this year.

"Maryland continues to make steady progress on our health and economic recovery and working with the Washington Football Team to get fans safely back to FedExField is an important part of that process," Gov. Hogan tweeted Thursday. "To help make that possible I continue to encourage all eligible Marylanders who have not yet been vaccinated to go out and get your shot."

Currently, the state of Maryland permits outdoor venues to operate at 50% capacity. At full capacity, FedEx Field can host 82,000 people.

The Washington Football team recently held draft night party at FedEx where 3,000 fans were allowed to attend.