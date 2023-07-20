Commanders fans hope for a better experience under Harris

There is about to be a fresh start for the football team.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — After 24 years of what many call complete mismanagement by Dan Snyder, Josh Harris and his ownership team have their work cut out to rebuild this once proud franchise.

But with so many problems, where does Harris even begin?

WUSA9's Chief Investigative Reporter Eric Flack visited the Bullpen in Navy Yard to talk with fans celebrating the leagues approval of the Commanders sale.

A group of radio stations, including 106.7, dubbed this party "Burgundy and Sold."

Flack spoke with fans about what happens after Josh Harris takes control and how does he even begin rebuilding the teams' brand.

In 1999, when he first bought the team, Dan Snyder told the Washington Post: "I'm not focused on the money...you want to win and we're going to deliver that."

Since then, Washington put up a losing record with a paltry two playoff wins.

While Snyder watched home attendance drop from first to last.

As fan support for the team hit an all-time low.

The rebuild begins today.

Lisa Delpy Neirotti is an associate professor of Sport Management at George Washington University.

She says tackling the stadium issue, and where and when it’s going to be built, should be one of Josh Harris’s top priorities.

But not the only one.

"He has to come in and set whatever kind of culture he wants to establish. And be open and transparent, not only to the staff, but also to the fans. And that's been lacking," explained Neirotti.

George Perry is a sports business professor who once worked as a Vice President of Marketing Under Dan Snyder.

"When I was there, we had this waiting list of season ticket holders. And it didn't seem to matter in the eyes of the previous ownership, that we had to worry too much about the fan experience and about engaging with fans and about being out in the community. It was more about okay, how can we sell more sponsorships?"

Perry said everything should be on the table for the new ownership group. Including another name change.

"The timing is perfect to think about it. But I wouldn't rush to judgement, I wouldn't just come in and say we're going to change it because we're new and we think it's the worst name ever. I think you need to really kind of get the pulse of fans with regards to the Commander's name. And then make a decision."

Both experts say this franchise is not going to be rebuilt overnight. It will take time. But they also both agreed that today is a great day for Washington Commanders fans and Washington sports fans in general.

There is about to be a fresh start for this football team.