Live updates: NFL owners expected to finalize sale of Washington Commanders to Josh Harris group

League owners are expected to vote around 2 p.m.

MINNEAPOLIS — Washington Commanders fans are keeping a close eye on NFL news coming out of Minneapolis on Thursday. The league's owners are holding a special meeting to hold a vote to finalize the sale of Washington's NFL franchise to a group headed by Josh Harris. Longtime owner Dan Snyder agreed to the sale for $6.05 billion back in April, following years of turmoil. A long wait for Washington fans is over, and the day has arrived.

The NFL finance committee is expected to meet at noon for an official vote to approve the sale of the team. At 2 p.m., league owners will vote.

Here are the latest updates from WUSA9's sports anchor Sharla McBride, who is on the ground for the meeting.

12:15 p.m.:

Sources say Josh Harris is currently at the JW Marriott Minneapolis. He has been staying out of sight for now. But he is expected to speak following the sale.

Noon:

Colts owner Jim Irsay just arrived, saying he’s “hopeful, always hopeful” about the Commanders sale going through today

10:30 a.m.:

Owners have begun arriving at the J.W. Marriott in Minneapolis for the meeting.

The first NFL owner has arrived here at the J.W. Marriott Minneapolis- NY Jets owner, Woody Johnson. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/2NArQN8uDX — Sharla McBride (@SharlaMcBride) July 20, 2023

I can confirm the NFL finance committee is meeting promptly here at 11am CST for an “official” vote to approve the sale of Commanders (but they agreed to do so, Mon) At 1pm CST, owners will vote. Josh Harris WILL be here & will be allowed in the meeting upon sale approval @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/9TRMhUTEc7 — Sharla McBride (@SharlaMcBride) July 20, 2023

How did we get here?

Daniel Snyder purchased Washington's NFL franchise right before the 1999 season for $800 million. Over his 24 seasons as owner, Washington football fans have been increasingly vocal in their displeasure with Snyder's way of running the franchise. But it wasn't until July of 2020 when female employees detailed allegations of sexual harassment and verbal abuse to the Washington Post – that a light was shined on problems within the organization.

The harassment claims prompted multiple investigations, and even had other NFL owners calling for Snyder's removal. Snyder responded by saying he would never sell the franchise. But last November, it was announced that the Snyders were exploring the potential sale of the franchise.

In April of this year, a possible new owner emerged. An investment group led by businessman Josh Harris offered Daniel Snyder a record $6.05 billion for the Commanders, and a preliminary deal was agreed upon.

One month later, the moment many fans waited so long for came in the form of a 50-word statement from Dan and Tanya Snyder, saying in part, "We are very pleased to have reached an agreement for the sale of the Commanders franchise with Josh Harris, an area native, and his impressive group of partners."

Who are the new owners?

It has been confirmed that Josh Harris would be the majority owner of the team. He already owns the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL's New Jersey Devils.

But there are some other big names in that ownership group including billionaire Mitchell Rales. He's from Potomac, Maryland and is the founder of Glenstone, an art museum and residence he established with his wife. Also in the group is pro-basketball hall of famer Magic Johnson. He's already a part owner of the LA Dodgers, LA Sparks, and Los Angeles FC.

How can I celebrate this momentous day?

The Washington Commanders have scheduled a training camp pep rally at FedEx Field on Friday. Sports Director Darren Haynes confirms the Josh Harris group will be on hand. Jonathan Allen and other Washington Legends will also be there, along with Major Tuddy.

What does new ownership mean for a new Commanders stadium?