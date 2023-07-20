New ownership on the horizon for the Washington Commanders

Once the deal is presented to the owners, 24 of the league's 31 other owners must vote in favor of the sale.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A new ownership group could be on the horizon for the Washington Commanders -- with the change expected to be finalized Thursday.

This comes as the NFL is set to vote on whether to sell the team to the Josh Harris group at the NFL owners meeting in Minneapolis, Minnesota. WUSA9 Sports Anchor Sharla McBride is there awaiting the news and providing updates on the projected sale.

Daniel Snyder purchased Washington's NFL franchise right before the 1999 season for $800 million dollars. Over his 24 seasons as owner, Washington football fans have been increasingly vocal in their displeasure with Snyder's way of running the franchise. But it wasn't until July of 2020 when female employees detailed allegations of sexual harassment and verbal abuse to the Washington Post – that a light was shined on problems within the organization.

The harassment claims prompted multiple investigations, and even had other NFL owners calling for Snyder's removal. Snyder responded by saying he would never sell the franchise. But last November, it was announced that the Snyders were exploring the potential sale of the franchise.

In April of this year, a possible new owner emerged. An investment group led by businessman Josh Harris offered Daniel Snyder a record $6.05 billion for the Commanders, and a preliminary deal was agreed upon.

One month later, the moment many fans waited so long for came in the form of a 50-word statement from Dan and Tanya Snyder, saying in part, "We are very pleased to have reached an agreement for the sale of the Commanders franchise with Josh Harris, an area native, and his impressive group of partners."

It has been confirmed that Josh Harris would be the majority owner of the team. He already owns the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL's New Jersey Devils.

But there are some other big names in that ownership group including billionaire Mitchell Rales. He's from Potomac, Maryland and is the founder of Glenstone, an art museum and residence he established with his wife.

Also in the group is pro-basketball hall of famer Magic Johnson. He's already a part owner of the LA Dodgers, LA Sparks, and Los Angeles FC.

Once the deal is presented to the owners, 24 of the league's 31 other owners must vote in favor of the sale. While awaiting the verdict, multiple sources have informed WUSA9's Sports Director Darren Haynes that the Josh Harris Group will be at the Commanders Training Camp Pep Rally Friday at FedEx Field.

BREAKING: The Josh Harris Group expected to appear at Washington Commanders Training Camp Pep Rally at FedEx Field on Friday according multiple sources. Rally is scheduled to start at 1pm.



The Harris group will be approved as the Commanders’ next owner on Thursday. @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/WLULhTVy2Z — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) July 19, 2023