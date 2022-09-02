Boycott Dan: Workplace sexual harassment survivor creates website to urge corporate sponsors to cut ties with Washington Commanders

The NFL has launched an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Dan Snyder.

WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman has created a website for fans to send emails to corporate sponsors asking them to sever all ties with the Washington Commanders and Owner Daniel Snyder. This comes after the recent sexual harassment allegations and handling of the NFL’s investigation into the toxic work culture of the team. The creator of the website asked to remain anonymous because of fear of retaliation from Snyder.

The website, called Boycott Dan, was created on Feb. 4 and already, almost 7,000 emails have been sent to corporate sponsors. The list includes PespiCo, FedEx, Bank of America, USAA and more.

"I wanted to give fans a space to take action on important issues," said the website creator.

The website is fairly simple. You click on a link and a drafted email appears urging the company to "immediately sever any and all ties with Daniel Snyder and the Washington Commanders NFL team." The email addressed to corporate sponsors also accuses Snyder of engaging in inappropriate and potentially illegal activities including the sexual abuse and assault of female employees. The website, which is funded by the woman and her husband, was created overnight. The woman's husband drafted the letter and she created the webpage.

According to the website owner, one sponsor has already cut ties with the team: Medliminal, a medical billing compliance company out of Manassas, Virginia. The company removed the Washington Commanders logo from its website.

In the email response from Mediminal, obtained by WUSA9, the company says "Medilminal will not be continuing its partnership with the Washington Commanders for the 2022-2023 season and indefinitely going forward. We are sincerely disappointed in the Commanders handling of both the facts and allegations surrounding their organization."

According to the founder of boycottdan.com, being a survivor of sexual assault and workplace sexual harassment is what also motivated her to create the website. "This is not going to be good for me mentally, but I felt a deep connection to the women who were sharing their stories," said the website creator.