Congressional deadline for Washington Commanders is today

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D- DC) says the Congressional committee could force compliance through a subpoena.

WASHINGTON — Monday is the deadline for the Washington Commanders and the NFL to deliver tens of thousands of documents related to the investigation into the team's toxic workplace culture to the House Oversight Committee.

New revelations came to light earlier this month about alleged sexual harassment experienced by Commanders employees, during Congressional testimony.

The House Oversight Committee has the means to force the NFL and the Commanders to turn over the written investigation report, which has never been made public --- if they do not comply with the deadline.

A new allegation from a former Commanders cheerleader was made earlier this month during a Congressional committee roundtable against team owner Dan Snyder. Snyder denied it. But the NFL has pledged to investigate it.

Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton (D- DC) called the testimony heard so far "informative" and "helpful."

"I can tell you when people are refusing to hand over documents in their possession, it tells us they have something to hide," said Del. Norton.

Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, who sits on the House Oversight Committee, said it’s concerning that the team and NFL had a legal agreement not to make the results of their investigation public.

"In order to pair up the testimony of the witnesses we received last week with the written report, we will need the full cooperation of all involved and that means the NFL and Dan Snyder, and all of them who are holding back the remaining documents," said Del. Norton.

WUSA9 Sports Director Darren Haynes reported Thursday—the NFL blamed the Commanders for impeding access to many of the documents.

A lawyer for Snyder told Haynes the team has never prevented the NFL from obtaining quote “non-privileged documents.”

Delegate Norton said if the organization doesn’t comply with sending all documents, the Committee will force the issue.

"Our oversight committee is a committee of the congress. And we do have subpoena power," said Norton. "I don’t think we should have to use that. But we will get these documents one way or the other."