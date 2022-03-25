Prince George's County leaders urge Snyder not to move Commanders stadium to Virginia

Rushern Baker, former county executive running for MD governor, and three councilmembers urge Dan Snyder to keep the new football stadium complex in Landover.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above aired Feb. 14 on WUSA9's show "Open Mic," which is on weekdays at 7 p.m.

Prince Georges County leaders delivered a message to Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder Friday: Don’t take your new stadium to Virginia.

In the shadow of aging FedEx Field, three members of the Prince George’s County Council—Derrick Leon Davis, Calvin Hawkins and Mel Franklin—as well as former County Executive Rushern Baker—now running for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination—called Snyder to keep his money and his new football stadium complex in Landover.

“I just want to say to Dan Snyder and the Commanders you’re talking about moving to Virginia, you’re talking about diversity, you’re talking about equity, it’s here in Prince Georges County,” said Prince George’s County Council Chair Calvin Hawkins. “To move to Virginia is to say that you are not committed to equity, you’re not committed to diversity.”

As WUSA9 first reported earlier in March, Prince George’s County is one of four potential sites for a new Commanders Stadium. The other three, are in Northern Virginia.

But right now, it’s Virginia preparing to write the biggest check with the state legislature nearing approval of a $1 billion bond package to help Snyder finance stadium construction.

The financial details of Maryland’s plan, which is focused on building FedEx Field’s replacement on undeveloped land adjacent to the current site remain unclear.

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is seemingly open to investing hundreds of millions of dollars in development around the stadium, but opposed to giving Snyder taxpayer dollars to build the stadium itself.

“There are very few things Governor Hogan and I agree upon, but that’s one,” Baker said.

FedEx Field has long been a source of frustration for Commanders fans, with complaints ranging from traffic issues to a lack of access to public transportation.

In fact, the man who helped bring the team to Landover, former Maryland Gov. Parris Glendening (D), said he knew FedEx Field was destined to fail in an exclusive interview with WUSA9 in February.

But Glendening said he had to agree to let then-owner Jack Kent Cooke build on the site as part of a deal he cut with state lawmakers to bring the Ravens to Baltimore.

“I knew more likely it would be a disaster,” Glendening said.

“I was very disappointed to hear his remarks,” said Prince George’s County Councilmember Franklin.

Franklin says area leaders have spent the past 25 years trying to overcome the ill-conceived location for FedEx by investment and development of the surrounding area.

He says the planned “Blue Line Corridor” redevelopment project would be the perfect partner for the Commanders stated vision — of making its new football stadium part of a larger economic driver for wherever the team decides to build.

“When you look at the momentum we have as a county, you look at the new regional medical center nearby, you look at how great national Harbor is flourishing, you look at all the other developments that are starting to happen, this is really the last best place to invest in, and develop in in this region,” said Franklin.

“So, I think regardless whether they stay or go, we will create a tremendous economic destination. Obviously, if they stay it’s an even better destination.”

Wherever the Commanders decide to build its new stadium, the team needs to make a decision relatively soon. The lease at FedEx Field runs out in 5 years and it takes about that long to build a football stadium.

D.C. appears to remain out of the running for the new football stadium due to land use issues and infighting among District leaders about whether they even want a new stadium on the old RFK site in the first place.