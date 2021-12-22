Where will the Washington Commanders play?

Last week, WUSA9 uncovered plans for the next home of Washington's football team to be in Virginia. But what's the next play for the state it currently calls home?

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md.

And D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has been vocal about her desire to see new life breathed into the old RFK Stadium site in Northeast.

But where does that leave the state in which Washington's football team currently plays?

WUSA9 is not done digging, and tonight we're presenting the first detailed plans that could potentially be much more than just a football stadium in one area of Maryland. We plan to release this story on what could be a "transformative project" that proves Maryland is not going down without a fight.

In the meantime, this is the latest on what we know about the search for a new Commanders' stadium site so far.

WHY IS A NEW STADIUM NEEDED?

The lease at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland — where Washington has played football since 1997 — expires after the 2027 season. Prior to their time at FedEx Field, the team played at RFK Stadium for 36 seasons, from 1961 through 1996.

WHO WANTS IT

D.C.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said she wants the Commanders to build their new stadium at the site of the old RFK Stadium in Northeast.

“Well, we know when the team was last a winning team and they played at RFK,” Bowser said on Saturday.

Bowser said The District is already equipped with a 100-acre site to build on and one day play.

“We have an ideal location at RFK. Our administration has been focused on getting control of the RFK site from the federal government for a longer period than our lease is now,” she said.

"Every major sports franchise in the region calls D.C. home," the mayor tweeted soon after the team's new name reveal. "The next chapter for the Washington Commanders should be a return to winning right here in DC.”

The mayor said though she opposes the District financing the stadium, she would support what the city did with DC United’s stadium, Audi Field. In that case, the city prepared the land that would be needed, which presumably would mean the city would fund everything that would go around the Commanders' new stadium, including housing, parks and retail.

Bowser indicated D.C. would pay not only for all the new development around the Commanders' stadium, but also getting the land ready, which would mean demolishing the old RFK stadium, something Bowser said is long overdue.

The mayor said she would focus on affordable housing being a part of the project.

“It's important to us that that site have housing first, as we've been talking about housing. Recreation, park space and sports - including an NFL stadium,” Bowser said.

VIRGINIA

WUSA9 obtained documents showing Virginia is bidding for the Commanders to cross yet another border. The plans we obtained call for all three sites to include more than just a 700,000-square-foot, 16-acre stadium, but also outdoor and indoor training facilities and team offices, a 14,000-seat amphitheater, hotels and a conference center, residential buildings and mixed-used retail including nightlife.

The “Washington Football Team Master Plan Workshop” dated “12.22.2021” and broken into three separate plans:

Master Plan Site A, Site B and Site C.

The Dumfries option - Site A - sits about 35 miles from downtown D.C. in Dumfries, in a Prince William County development known as Potomac Shores.

The Woodbridge option - Site B - is about 26 miles from downtown D.C. in Prince William County. The location is right off I-95 in Woodbridge, accessible by Telegraph Road and commercial and residential streets.

The Sterling option - Site C - is roughly 29 miles from downtown D.C. According to that plan, the stadium would be built on the site of Loudoun Quarries in Loudon County.

Dumfries Mayor Derrick Wood has expressed his strong support of bringing the stadium to Potomac Shores, a development in progress with new construction going up across from the land on which the stadium would be built. However, Wood noted that traffic and transportation will be the biggest roadblocks in having a stadium complex in the area. Nonetheless, he believes the stadium would benefit his community.

"Our support is rooted in our desire to have the infrastructure for the stadium complex built in and around town to complement the vision of Dumfries as a destination place," Wood wrote in a letter to the Prince William County Board of Supervisors.

MARYLAND

Maryland has created the “Maryland Stadium Authority" to acquire the land that Orioles Park at Camden Yards was built on near Baltimore's Inner Harbor.

In January, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he would like to see the team stay in his state.

"Our team has been working together, Prince George's County, state officials, working together with representatives of the team," he said.

Hogan said he talked personally with the Commanders ownership and told them Maryland is very interested in keeping the team.

But he added Maryland is in a holding pattern, waiting for the team to decide what it wants to do, but that the state will fight to keep the Commanders there.

During a roundtable at the Economic Club of Washington, D.C., on Feb. 3, Commanders President Jason Wright would not commit to any stadium site location or to the state of Virginia. But he said the team’s first goal is to be a good community partner.

“Whether it’s D.C., Maryland or Virginia, understanding what leaders in those areas have planned for their constituents from an economic and social perspective, and crafting a vision that gets in line with that” was the goal of the team's stadium talks, Wright said.

WHERE IT WON'T GO

Leesburg. On Feb. 23, Leesburg Town Council voted six to one to send a letter to the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors opposing a Washington Commanders stadium and commercial complex in Loudoun County.

“We’re concerned about the traffic that this stadium and the attached development with it will incur in the area,” Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk said. “We’re concerned about the overdevelopment of that particular area, so we’re most certainly concerned about the implications of any sort of development along those lines but we are adamantly opposed to any tax money going to the stadium.”