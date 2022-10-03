A look at the future of RFK Campus

The proposal includes a sports complex, memorial and market hall.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — WUSA9 was first to report that D.C.’s Congressmember said a new Commanders’ stadium at RFK is “unlikely.” But Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton insisted the old stadium will come down.

Mayor Muriel Bowser once called RFK “a National Park dedicated to asphalt.” The federal Park Service owns and leases the land to D.C.

Out of 190 acres, only 27 have been developed.

In 2019, The Fields at RFK – complete with playground and soccer fields – opened to neighbors and visitors on the Northeast side of the stadium closest to Benning Road. Bike and walking paths wrap around the park leading to Ward 7’s hidden treasures: Kingman and Heritage Islands.

But since the Commanders left D.C. more than 25 years ago, most of RFK and its many parking lots have sat empty; leaving neighbors desperate for development.

“Something other than a dilapidated potentially dangerous building that’s a bit of an eyesore,” said Samantha Zimmerman.

“Why can't we continue with something that doesn't exist anywhere in Washington, D.C.?” asked ANC 7D01 Commissioner Tamara Blair.

Neighbors and developers have exactly that in mind: An indoor and outdoor public space that utilizes the area’s access and proximity to its natural resources and the Anacostia River. The stakeholders have been in talks since 2016.

After community input, Events D.C. – a semi-private company that operates the city’s entertainment and sports venues - released a rendering of their vision for the space.

The proposed site would include multi-purpose fields, an expansive market hall, a sports and recreation complex complete with a pool and indoor track, pedestrian bridges connecting East of the River communities to the complex and a memorial to its namesake: Robert F. Kennedy.

According to Event D.C.’s estimates when they first started these talks in 2016, the new RFK campus would generate nearly 1,400 construction jobs, 540 permanent jobs, $4.5 Million in annual tax revenue, and $112 Million over 30 years.

The plan, however, does call for an anchor facility once the old stadium is torn down. The three options under consideration are an NFL stadium, a 20,000-seat arena or an open-air multi-purpose space.

“It's time for that to transform to something more permanent, that everyone can enjoy 365 days a year,” said Commissioner Blair.