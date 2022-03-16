Hogan: No 'bidding war' to keep Commanders in Maryland

"I can tell you we are not interested in building a $1.2 billion stadium for the Commanders. That’s not going to happen with Maryland tax dollars," Hogan said.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says he'd like to keep the Washington Commanders in his state, but he won't be getting into a bidding war with Virginia.

We know where Virginia stands as far as the fight to land the Commanders' stadium - plans for three locations and an extensive "Commanders' city"-style were uncovered last week by WUSA9. The commonwealth is considering using $1.2 billion in bonds to build a new stadium.

Hogan made it clear that there won't be a similar billion-dollar push in Maryland during a press conference Tuesday.

"I can tell you we are not interested in building a $1.2 billion stadium for the Commanders. That’s not going to happen with Maryland tax dollars," Hogan said. "I understand there’s some talk in Virginia about that. I would say ‘Good luck.'"

Hogan pointed out that The Commanders have five more years on their lease agreement at FedEx Field in Landover.

"We would like to keep them here in Maryland ... We’ve been talking with them for nearly eight years about multiple different sites and different ideas and they go back and forth between Maryland, D.C., and Virginia," Hogan said.

Hogan said it's hard to tell where The Commanders will eventually call home. He said the team is negotiating.

"We’re not going to get over a bidding war over them," he said.

Hogan's remarks come after Prince George's County Delegate Jazz Lewis said there are talks of a new stadium on the table.

Lewis told WUSA9 earlier this month that talks with the Washington Commanders about a new stadium in Prince George’s County date back roughly two years and includes far more aggressive plans than just a face-lift for aging FedEx Field. Lewis said the discussions have focused on building FedEx Field’s replacement on undeveloped land adjacent to the current site in Landover, in a design plan that does not interfere with existing residents.

“Everything is just in conversation at this point,” Lewis said, adding the land the stadium would be built on is currently commercially owned.