3 regions making an all-out blitz for the Washington Commanders' new stadium - Exclusive details at 11 p.m.

WHY IS A NEW STADIUM NEEDED?

The lease at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland — where Washington has played football since 1997 — expires after the 2027 season. Prior to their time at FedEx Field, the team played at RFK Stadium for 36 seasons, from 1961 through 1996.

WHO WANTS IT

D.C.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said she wants the Commanders to build their new stadium at the site of the old RFK Stadium in Northeast.

"Every major sports franchise in the region calls D.C. home," the mayor tweeted soon after the team's new name reveal. "The next chapter for the Washington Commanders should be a return to winning right here in DC.”

The mayor said though she opposes the District financing the stadium, she would support what the city did with DC United’s stadium, Audi Field. In that case, the city prepared the land that would be needed, which presumably would mean the city would fund everything that would go around the Commanders' new stadium, including housing, parks and retail.

Bowser indicated D.C. would pay not only for all the new development around the Commanders' stadium, but also getting the land ready, which would mean demolishing the old RFK stadium, something Bowser said is long overdue.

MARYLAND

Maryland has created the “Maryland Stadium Authority" to acquire the land that Orioles Park at Camden Yards was built on near Baltimore's Inner Harbor.

In January, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he would like to see the team stay in his state.

"Our team has been working together, Prince George's County, state officials, working together with representatives of the team," he said.

Hogan said he talked personally with the Commanders ownership and told them Maryland is very interested in keeping the team.

But he added Maryland is in a holding pattern, waiting for the team to decide what it wants to do, but that the state will fight to keep the Commanders there.

VIRGINIA

The Virginia legislature could authorize the sale of up to $1 billion worth of government bonds to help finance a new Washington Commanders stadium in Northern Virginia.

SB 727, which would establish the Virginia Football Stadium Authority, was introduced by Sen. Richard Saslaw (D-Fairfax) and was approved by the Finance and Appropriations Committee 14-2 with one abstention.

Under the legislation, the Virginia Football Stadium Authority would be authorized to sell $1 billion in bonds to help fund a new Washington Commanders stadium in Northern Virginia. The team would be required to invest at least $2 billion. The bonds would be paid back over 30 years, paid for by a projected $3 billion dollars in tax revenue from the new stadium over that period.

Meanwhile, the Virginia House of Delegate Appropriations Committee approved HB 1353 by a vote of 14 to 7.

The bill, sponsored by Del. Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, would create a governing group charged with financing the construction of a new professional football stadium in Virginia. The football stadium authority would also work to finance the construction of the restaurants, retail, parking garages and hotels around the football facility.

The House version of the bill would also allow the stadium authority to issue bonds with a maximum maturity of 20 years to help finance the project.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has said he wants to turn the state's former baseball commission, which once tried to bring the Washington Nationals to Northern Virginia, into a group that would spearhead bringing the Commanders there.

“I do think we should expand the baseball commission to be a baseball and football stadium commission,” Youngkin said. “And of course, we will always represent Virginia taxpayers, but I think we sure would like to have a professional football team in Virginia.”

WHERE IT WON'T GO

Leesburg. On Feb. 23, Leesburg Town Council voted six to one to send a letter to the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors opposing a Washington Commanders stadium and commercial complex in Loudoun County.

“We’re concerned about the traffic that this stadium and the attached development with it will incur in the area,” Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk said. “We’re concerned about the overdevelopment of that particular area, so we’re most certainly concerned about the implications of any sort of development along those lines but we are adamantly opposed to any tax money going to the stadium.”