'He's gone! Bye Dan!' | Fans react and sip on 'Bye Dan' beer at Old Ox Brewery in Ashburn

Fans were even more excited when new owner, Josh Harris, called in and ordered a round of beers for everyone at Old Ox Brewery.

Example video title will go here for this video

ASHBURN, Va. — It was a full on celebration in Ashburn Thursday night.

Washington Commanders fans gathered at Old Ox Brewery in Ashburn to celebrate the removal of Dan Snyder and announcement that Josh Harris would take over, as the new owner of the team.

"He is gone! Out of here, bye Dan!" said Enoch Boateng from Centreville.

He told WUSA9 he got to Old Ox Brewery at 4:30pm, to watch the news and celebrate with his friends.

"It was a very special announcement that I've been waiting for all of my life. Daniel Snyder is no longer the owner of the Commanders. He is gone," he cheered.

Many in the crowd sipped on "Bye Dan" beer.

"It's a delicious beer, ya it's a nice hazy IPA, that's right there in everybody's wheel house," said Graham Burns, one of the owners of Old Ox Brewery.

#ByeDan beer is the drink of choice here at @OldOxBrewery in #Ashburn!



We checked in with some very passionate and excited #Washington #Commanders fans



More tonight at 11pm on @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/97gD4aQBup — 𝙆𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙚 𝙇𝙪𝙨𝙨𝙤 (@KatieLusso) July 20, 2023

He says they began brewing the "Bye Dan" beer in April.

"When we first released this beer we thought it was gonna be a flash in the pan and we only did 60 cases. That was gone in 30 minutes. To date we've sold probably 1,600 to 1,700 cases of this beer," he told WUSA9.

He says the fans love it.

"Honestly, I don't even know how many people are drinking it. They just want the cans and to celebrate Dan Snyder's departure," said Burns.

Thursday fans got a surprise when new owner Josh Harris called in and ordered a round of drinks for everyone at the brewery.

"When he said free drinks for everybody I had chill bumps all over. He did more today than Snyder did his whole tenure," said Lance Chernault from South Riding.

The fans told WUSA9 they're hoping Harris doesn't fumble this new opportunity and are excited for the future.