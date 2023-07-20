Incoming Commanders' owner Josh Harris speaks to the press for the 1st time

The Washington Commanders.... are officially being sold. The Josh Harris group is taking the reins.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Josh Harris and his ownership group will take over the Washington Commanders after the NFL ownership approved the $6.05 billion sale Thursday.

Harris spoke to the press for the first time in his new role after the announcement.

"So, as a lifelong Washington football fan – I grew up in Chevy Chase – I am incredibly excited and humbled by the opportunity to serve alongside my partners as stewards of this great franchise for the city of Washington, D.C.," said Harris.

He explained just how much the Washington Commanders meant to him and his childhood.

"One of my first memories as a child was walking down East Capital Street, walking into RFK Stadium, and hearing the roar of the crowd. Feeling the rumble," Harris said. "This franchise is part of who I am and who I've become as a person. But being a fan is not enough. To be successful, we understand that we need to win championships, create a positive impact on the community, and create incredible memories and great experiences for our fan base. Much like I had as youth growing up in Washington."

Harris said there will be even more announcements made in the days to come but for now, he leaves us on this note.

"To our team and the incredible fan base in Washington, a new era of Washington football is here," he said. "It's time to get to work."

Harris’ ownership group includes Washington-area billionaire Mitchell Rales, basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson and David Blitzer, among others. Harris and Blitzer have owned the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers since 2011 and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils since 2013.

"Our ownership team is committed to the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia community and fanbase to bring a winning team and best in class organization," Johnson tweeted minutes after the sale was announced.

God is so good…I still can’t believe it! I am currently living in an answered prayer. Since beginning my journey as an athlete and now businessman and team owner, it's all been a dream that has come full circle. I grew up playing football as a kid, I’m a huge NFL fan, and I… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 20, 2023

The Washington Commanders have scheduled a training camp pep rally at FedEx Field on Friday. WUSA9 confirmed that the Josh Harris group will be on hand. Jonathan Allen and other Washington Legends will also be there, along with Major Tuddy.