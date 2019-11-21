WASHINGTON — If you've been wanting to watch the Washington Redskins play this season, this Sunday may be your chance!

GameTime Tickets has upper-level tickets for as little as $4 -- yes, you read that correct, $4 -- for this Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions at FedEx Field.

Other online realtors such as StubHub and Vivid Seats are also selling tickets online for similar low prices. Ticketmaster currently has tickets are little as $6.

As of Thursday afternoon, seats in Section 442, Row (behind one of the end zones) are going for as low as $6-$10.

The Redskins are in the midst of one of their worst seasons in franchise history, being 1-9 in the season and have been outscored 253-125. The team has struggled to generate enthusiasm within their fans, as the stadium often times has huge chunks of empty seats during home games.

The team's lone win came against the Miami Dolphins, who were also winless going into the game and are currently 2-8 on the season.

The reactions on social media regarding the ticket prices were rather...interesting:

Others, however, were celebrating the fact of the cheap ticket price for this Sunday's game:

A number of fans have laid the blame at Dan Snyder's ownership and the leadership of the previous head coach, Jay Gruden. Last month, Gruden was fired after the team's 33-7 loss to the New England Patriots.

Just this month, Harpers Ferry Brewing in Purcellville released a new "Sell The Team" IPA, a plea for Snyder to relinquish his control of the team.

Currently, Bill Callahan is serving as the interim coach for the Redskins.

