WASHINGTON — After losing the first five games of the season and firing coach Jay Gruden, the Washington Redskins finally have a win. The team barely beat the winless Miami Dolphins on Sunday, winning 17-16.

Both teams had no recorded wins for the season, leaving some to jokingly call the game the 'Tank Bowl.'

Despite the Redskins holding a 17-3 lead at the start of the fourth quarter, the game came down to a two-point conversion attempt after the Dolphins managed to score 13 points in the final quarter. With six seconds remaining in the game, Dolphins wide receiver, Devante Parker, went in for a touchdown, bringing the score to 17-16.

Instead of kicking to attempt a tie, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores decided on a two-point conversion attempt. Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake dropped that game-deciding two-point pass, allowing the Redskins to preserve their one-point lead and take home their first win.

Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin had four catches for 100 yards and caught two touchdown passes. Adrian Peterson rushed 24 times for 118 yards, more than doubling his season rushing total. By the end of the game, the Redskins finished with 145 yards on the ground.

The next game for the Redskins is next Sunday, Oct. 20, against the San Francisco 49'ers, at FedEx Field.

