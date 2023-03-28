Wizards star Bradley Beal under police investigation after fan altercation in Orlando

A police report says Beal swatted a fan's hat off his head after the fan yelled profanity at him.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Wizards star Bradley Beal is under police investigation after he got into an argument with fans at an Orlando Magic game last week. A report from the Orlando Police Department said Beal had been charged with simple battery.

According to the police report, following a game on March 21, two fans yelled at Beal as the Wizards were exiting the visiting player's tunnel. One of the fans is quoted as yelling, "You made me lose $1,300 you ****." The Wizards lost the game in Florida by a final score of 122-112.

Immediately after the comment was made, the fan told police Beal approached him and swatted his hat off his head, hitting him in the head in the process.

One of the fans involved provided video of the incident to police. According to the report, the video shows the fan who was hit tell Beal he was not the one who made the initial comment. Beal is heard on the video saying this is his job and he takes it seriously. One of the fans is heard apologizing, implying he did not intend to offend him. The police report is redacted, so neither fan is identified.

The police report says probable cause exists to charge Beal with simple battery. Charges will be filed at large with the State Attorney's Office.