A flagship venue for esports opens its doors in DC

District E is set to become the flagship venue for esports and entertainment on the east coast.

WASHINGTON — A new venue in D.C. hopes to capitalize on the growing popularity of esports. On Friday, Monumental Sports and Entertainment cut the ribbon on a new esports gaming center called District E Powered By Ticketmaster.

The 14,000-square-foot live-event theater adjacent to Capital One Arena offers a 365-day-a-year series of immersive experiences in esports, music, event programming, and community events – along with pre-and post-event activations for fans attending Capitals and Wizards games.

District E hopes to become a best-in-class competition and training venue for the esports franchises Monumental owns, operates, and invests in, including Wizards District Gaming and Caps Gaming. It will also serve as a catalyst to foster the amateur gaming community in the Greater Washington Metropolitan region and attract the growing influencer streaming community through its state-of-the-art streaming pods. Additionally, it will establish an East Coast satellite office for global esports powerhouse Team Liquid.

Available to all esports and entertainment fans in DC and across the country, District E is currently the home of the 2023 NBA 2K League season and will welcome select BLAST Counter-Strike Spring Final events in June, in addition to a variety of different programming spanning esports, traditional sports viewing, and musical or comedic entertainment.