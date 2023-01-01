Wizards Kyle Kuzma makes $1 million donation to hometown YMCA

Funds from his donation will go toward building a new gym in Flint, Michigan.

WASHINGTON — Washington Wizards star forward, fashion icon and recent bobblehead Kyle Kuzma just made a big splash off the court. Kuzma just announced he will donate $1 million to the Greater YMCA of Flint, Michigan.

The funds for the donation will come from the Kyle Kuzma Foundation, a non-profit focusing on impacting the lives of children, young adults and families through sports, according to MLive.

The donation will go toward creating a new gymnasium named after Kuzma. The gym will have the necessary equipment to host basketball as well as volleyball and pickleball. It will also include a six-lane lap pool, family splash pad and spa, locker rooms and a track. It's expected to break grown later this year, and could be open as soon as 2025.

In a statement, Kuzma said his hometown YMCA was important to him as a kid.

“Growing up in Flint, the YMCA was very much my home away from home,” Kuzma said. “This donation is for the next generation and it’s my hope that this new facility can provide them with the same thing that it did for me: a place to dream.”

