Here's who's throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at the Nationals Game

"We are proud to lend our support as we stand with Ukraine," Nationals owner Mark D. Lerner said.

WASHINGTON — Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United States Oksana Markarova will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Washington Nationals Opening Day game on Thursday.

“We are honored to have Ambassador Markarova join us as we celebrate the start of the baseball season,” said Washington Nationals managing principal owner Mark D. Lerner in a press statement. “We deeply admire Ambassador Markarova’s leadership and courage, and the strength of all Ukrainian people, during this most difficult time, and we are proud to lend our support as we stand with Ukraine.”

Ambassador Oksana Markarova will be joined on the field by her daughter Anna, as well as Oleksandr Rozhkov, Military Attaché at the Embassy of Ukraine to the United States.

“I am honored to start this Opening Day, and I am sincerely grateful to all Americans for standing with Ukraine as we fight for our homes, dignity, freedom, and independence. This war has already claimed the lives of hundreds of Ukrainian athletes and coaches, including one baseball player who fought within the ranks of Ukrainian armed forces. Since the very first days of Russia’s large-scale military aggression, thousands of Ukrainian athletes volunteered to defend their country, 56 baseball players among them. We share the passion for freedom and baseball with the USA, and we will win together,” said Ambassador Markarova.