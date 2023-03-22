Nationals Opening Day: What to know if you're heading to the stadium this season

Here's how to make the best of the start to the new season.

WASHINGTON — It's about time to start singing Take Me Out to the Ball Game. Nationals Opening Day is next week.

WUSA9 has compiled a list of all the things you need to know ahead of the season opener so you can make this year's season a home run.

When Is Opening Day 2023?

The Washington Nationals will open the season at home against their NL East rivals, the Atlanta Braves on Thursday, March 30.

A special opening day T-shirt will be given to the first 20,000 fans in attendance. Dwight “D.C.” Washington will sing the national anthem.

From the month of March to the end of baseball season, Nationals Parks has 81 home-scheduled games.

Who is throwing out the first pitch?

The first pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. No announcements have been made regarding who will throw the first pitch as of this writing.

What are the top Spring Training storylines going into Opening Day?

As we continue to ramp up for the 2023 regular season, the talk around town has been the Washington Nationals two top prospects James Wood & Elijah Green.

Wood was seen as the main "get" back from the blockbuster trade that saw superstar and homegrown 2019 MLB champ Juan Soto sent to the Padres for a treasure trove of young talent. Standing at 6-foot-7, he should be a contender to play centerfield and eat up space on the base path running for the Nats in 2023.

Green was a Top 3 prospect coming into last year's MLB draft and was picked 5th by the Nationals. His raw strength and athleticism should be a huge benefit for the Nationals hitting, and is in line to also play outfield on defense.

Finally, the news from the bullpen is that star pitcher Stephen Strasburg will start the year on the 60-day Injured List after suffering a nerve-related setback to his surgically repaired upper body. Fans can expect to see Strasburg back on the mound starting sometime in May.

How much are opening day tickets, season tickets?

Tickets starting at $42 per person to come out on opening day are available for purchase online.

Season tickets start as low as $1,500s for seating in the upper deck. To view all the seat selections click here.

Fans are allowed to bring a clear bag inside the stadium that is no larger than 16" by 16-by-8 inch, and for clutches, those bags can't exceed 5-by-7 by 3/4 inch or smaller, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the ballpark.

Bags not allowed in include:

Computer bags

Drawstring bags

Luggage of any kind

Backpacks

Metro:

Fans coming to Nationals Park can take the Green Line to the Navy Yard Station, or the Orange, Blue or Silver Lines to the Capitol South Station. The Navy Yard Station is located a block away from the park, and the Capitol South Station is a 15-minute walk to and from the park.

Metrobus and D.C. circulator:

To play your trip to Nationals Park using the Metro Bus, visit WMATA's Trip Planner (wmata.com).

Red Line - Board outside Union Station (garage-tour bus level) on the east side of Columbus Circle on Massachusetts Avenue NE between First and 2nd Street NE.

Orange/Silver/Blue Lines - Board at the top of the escalators at Eastern Market Metrorail Station (Pennsylvania Avenue and 8th Street SE).

Hop on the D.C. Circulator at Union Station for just $1. The bus will drop fans off at Navy Yard Metro Station and arrives every 10 minutes.

Service hours are extended until midnight for Washington Nationals home games beginning at 4:05 p.m. or later, Monday through Saturday. For Sunday home games, D.C. Circulator provides service from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Rides cost $1 and arrive every 10 minutes.

Driving:

You can simplify your parking experience by getting a parking pass in advance.

The team has a variety of parking options including the GEICO Garage and Garage C, that will open 2.5 hours prior to the start of each game.

All Nationals parking garages and lots close one hour after the conclusion of each game.

All Washington Nationals parking lots are cashless and will only accept credit card payment.

Water Taxis:

Potomac Riverboat Company offers water taxi service from Old Town to Diamond Teague Park Pier, located directly across from Nationals Park.

Bicycle and motorcycles:

Nationals Park is bicycle friendly, with over 250 bike racks around the ballpark.

The park offers a free bike valet located in Garage C at the corner of N and 1st streets, SE. Access to the valet is on First Street just left of the vehicle entrance.

The valet will be accepting bikes two hours before game time and will close 1 hour after the last out.

There are four Capital Bikeshare bike docks around Nationals Park, each located within a 10 minute walk of the ballpark: