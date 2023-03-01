Traffic Advisory: 2023 Washington Nationals baseball season

In conjunction with every home game, there will be parking restrictions and traffic closures that drivers should pay attention too.

WASHINGTON — Anyone heading to Nationals Park for a baseball game this season is asked to plan their visit ahead of time.

In conjunction with every home game, there will be parking and traffic restrictions put into place. A post-game traffic pattern will also be implemented to safely and efficiently direct drivers and pedestrians away from the ballpark.

Several areas around Nationals Park will have parking restrictions in place for every home game. Drivers are asked to follow the posted signage when looking to park.

Officials say the following streets will be closed three hours prior to the start of every home game and will reopen approximately an hour and a half after each game:

N Street from South Capitol Street to First Street, SE

Half Street from M Street to N Street, SE

Van Street from M Street to N Street, SE (local traffic only)

Cushing Place from M Street to N Street, SE (local traffic only)

Drivers who park in the Geico Garage may enter from N Street and South Capitol Street, SE.

Residents who park in garages along Van Street or Cushing Place may enter from M Street, SE.

Officials say the following traffic closures will be implemented prior to the end of every home game and will reopen approximately 45 minutes after each game:

First Street from M Street to Potomac Avenue, SE

Potomac Avenue from South Capitol Street to First Street, SE

Northbound South Capitol Street from Firth Sterling Avenue to M Street, SE

Howard Road from Firth Sterling Avenue to Suitland Parkway, SE

Southbound I-295 - Exit 4 (exit to Suitland Parkway or South Capitol Street)

Eastbound I-395 - Exit 1A (exit to South Capitol Street)

During the temporary closures at the end of each game, residents who reside within the traffic closures along Potomac Avenue or First Street, SE may enter at First Street and M Street, SE. In addition, tour buses picking up passengers may also enter at First Street and M Street, SE.

Following each game, officials say drivers who parked in the Geico Garage will be directed northbound on South Capitol Street toward I Street and have the option to travel north in the 3rd Street Tunnel or west on I-395 toward Virginia.

Drivers who parked in Garage C will be directed southbound on South Capitol Street, across the Frederick Douglass Bridge, and have the option to travel south on I-295, north on I-295, or east on Suitland Parkway.

