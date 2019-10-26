WASHINGTON — Bill Nye the science guy is also very much a Nationals baseball guy. The science lover and TV host was spotted before Game 3 of the World Series on Friday, rocking a Nats jersey and taking a selfie with the players.

"Bill Nye was just on the bench and I didn't ever think I'd meet Bill Nye," Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton said before the game.

"I watched him as a kid so it's pretty crazy. But he was saying its been a long time, his great-grandfather you know had the Senators coming up and then they changed and everything and he gave us a history lesson," Eaton said. Pretty cool, I think that's what unique is that from old to young, you can indulge in our team."

Nye was born and raised in D.C. and even attended Sidwell Friends

"It's your hometown, your civic pride, and these people become a bit of your family... you know their names, you know what they look like, you recognize them by how they walk, you share their joys and sorrows," Nye said of the team to the Washington Post in 2012. " I guess that's what being a loyal fan is. You want to see them do well, you're disappointed when they don't do well. "

Bill even wished Juan Soto a happy 21st birthday, right from the dugout.

