WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals are set for the World Series! But we still don't know who they'll play. Here is how the weather compares for Games 1 & 2 in Houston verses New York. And we'll also dive into next weekend's forecast for Games 3, 4, and possibly 5.

Games 1 & 2 - Comparing Cities

It was just announced that Games 1 & 2 will have an 8:08 and 8:07 PM first pitch times Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

If the game is in Houston -- it will be mild with temps in the 60s, but dry.

But if the game is in New York -- a cold front brings showers Tuesday that could lead to a rain delay or even postpone the game. Game 2 on Wednesday would be chilly but breezy with temps in the 50s.

Both temperatures and wind impact how far a ball can fly when hit! Warmer temperatures are better than cold temps. And a wind blowing from home plate towards outer field can help a ball travel further.

Games 3, 4 & 5* - Washington, DC

In DC, our forecast isn't perfect. We'll be watching a developing low pressure system that brings a wet 24 hours to the DC area in the middle of the home stretch. Models don't 100% agree on the timing of this. Right now, we think Friday's game will squeeze by dry and the rain holds off until early Saturday morning. Saturday's game would be miserable with rain and temps in the 50s. This could lead to a delay or postponement. Sunday looks colder but dry.

Disclaimer: this is a forecast for 7+ days out. It WILL change. But this can help to give you an idea of what you could experience at the games or any outdoor watch parties.

Here are Futurecast loops from the European and American (GFS) models showing the difference in timing of next weekend's rain. The European shows the rain on Saturday. The American shows it Friday evening through the afternoon Saturday.

