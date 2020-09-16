Maryland public high school athletics has plan to return. Here's what it looks like

As part of Phase 3 reopening in the state of Maryland, public high school sports will be back in 2021, according to state athletics officials.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A road map to Maryland high school athletics has been set that will hopefully mean teens in the state will be back to competing on courts and fields soon.

As part of Phase 3 reopening in the state of Maryland, public high school sports will be back in 2021, according to the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA).

Winter sports will reportedly be played from Feb. 1 through March 27, with the fall sports season running from March 15 through May 8. The spring high school sports season will dip into the summer, running from April 26 through June 19.

From the number of spectators to how practices can be conducted, there are rules and regulations that schools will have to meticulously follow.

A 20-day preseason will be allowed for schools associated with MPSSAA and will be given to every sports season under its control.

In early August, MPSSAA, in consultation with the Maryland State Superintendent of Schools, the Maryland Department of Health (MDH), and the Public School Superintendent Association of Maryland (PSSAM), decided to postpone the 2020 high school fall and winter competition season, in hopes that the second semester in 2021 would allow for competition of all sports offered in the state.

