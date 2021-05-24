Maryland Athletics welcomes fans back to stadium at full capacity for all 2021-2022 athletic seasons

This comes as Prince George’s County lifted all capacity and distancing restrictions on May 17.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland Athletics announced that it will welcome fans at full capacity at all of its 2021-2022 sporting events, according to a statement released by the Maryland Athletics Department.

This comes as Prince George’s County lifted all capacity and distancing restrictions for indoor and outdoor sporting venues on Monday, May 17.

In accordance with the county's health guidelines, face masks will be required for all fans, even those who are fully vaccinated. Face masks will also be required at all indoor venues, public transportation, and at crowded outdoor venues including concert venues and ticketed sporting events.

“We are very grateful to the officials in the state of Maryland, Prince George’s

County and the University of Maryland who continued to safely navigate us

through these difficult and unprecedented times,” said Maryland Athletic Director Damon Evans. “We knew the day would come when we could welcome our loyal Terp fans back to our venues at full capacity in a safe manner. This is wonderful news for our community and the entire state of Maryland. We are excited to have every seat available for our Terp Family to come out and cheer on our Terrapins.”

This announcement also includes football and basketball next school year, officials said. This fall the Maryland football team will play seven of its 12 games in College Park.

To view Terp's full sports schedule, click here.

New this year, fans can secure their season tickets by only paying 1% down. To explore ticket options, click here.