Maryland softball player honored by high school for her courage following horrific rooftop fall

A fall from a rooftop in 2019 left Hailey Smith paralyzed from the waist down. What it didn't do was break her spirits and goals of still participating in sports.

IJAMSVILLE, Md. — When Hailey Smith fell from a rooftop in 2019 and became paralyzed from the waist down, she accepted what had happened would possibly put her in a wheelchair for the rest of her life. What she didn't accept was that meaning she couldn't play sports.

In leg braces, Smith took the field at third base Wednesday evening for the opening pitch of Urbana High School's softball senior night. She has been a part of the team since she was a freshman. And even though she can't play in games, she's still a part of it all.

The leg braces that Smith can minimally stand up and move in, helped her briefly make it out of the dugout to the softball diamond in front of family and friends that have seen her come so far since the accident.

"I don't get emotional too often, but I've gotten more emotional with this kid over the past year or so than I think I've gotten with any of the players in the 20-plus years I've been coaching high school ball,” said Coach Hudson of UHS’s softball team.

Smith broke the 10th thoracic vertebra (T10) in her back in 2019 and has come a long way since adjusting to life in a wheelchair -- which she has to primarily use to be mobile in life.

In a statement from her school, a big thing for Smith after the accident was trying to find ways to still be active with sports.

One thing that has helped Smith through this traumatic experience is still striving to play sports. Doing the things she once loved but in a different compacity.

A few of the sports she has participated in since the accident include wheelchair basketball and sled hockey.

This inner motivation from Smith has now led her to athletic endeavors in college.