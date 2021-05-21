Dan Snyder may bring new WFT stadium to DMV by 2027. Here are the possible locations

Snyder told TMZ that he has "big plans" for the building and was looking into the future.

WASHINGTON — Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder told TMZ that he is in the process of building a new stadium by 2027.

According to TMZ, Snyder was in Los Angeles this week with 12 people eyeing the SoFi Stadium for inspiration on the possible stadium coming to the DMV. Snyder told TMZ that he has "big plans" for the building and was looking into the future.

"We're touring stadiums," Snyder told TMZ. "We're coming [to the] West Coast and touring. There's about 12 of us and we're just looking to build a new venue back home in D.C., Virginia, Maryland."

The new sports betting legislation in the DMV have been on Snyder's radar as potential business opportunities for a new stadium. He has been lobbying for it in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

WFT currently plays at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. And with the lease expected to expire in 2027, that could mean the possibility of out with old and in with a new "state of the art" stadium. It still remains unclear where the location will be, Snyder's team told TMZ.

The Washington Post has reported that Snyder has had more luck in Virginia, and with these sports betting bills more confidently in place, it would guarantee the Washington Football Team sports betting permits if it wanted one for a new stadium.

Snyder has also been chatting with Maryland lawmakers in the past few weeks to help further his efforts in that state. Sports betting is not yet legal in Maryland, but lawmakers are open to legislation that could allow for it.

Snyder has also been looking at his options within the District. But there are issues with moving the stadium back to Washington, including D.C. having to buy land from the federal government, according to The Washington Post.

Washington was quick to legalize the opportunity to bet money on professional sports teams and other contests. By December 2019, D.C. Council passed legislation to legalize sports betting in the District with wide support.

Snyder has been one of the most active NFL owners to lobby for sports gambling exemptions for his franchise. This comes as the NFL was one of the very leagues that argued against stripping the Bradley Act, which made sports gambling and betting illegal in 1992, until it was overturned by the Supreme Court in May 2018.