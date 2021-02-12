Caps release 2022 Capitals Canine Calendar and it's adorbs!

The calendar is now available for purchase!

WASHINGTON — There are a lot of cute things in the world and one of them is the annual Washington Capitals Canine Calendar!.

The calendar is now available for purchase with all proceeds going to the WolfTrap Animal Rescue and Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) Foundation.

As usual, all Caps players are featured with their furry friends, including dogs up for adoption at the WolfTrap Rescue.

Since 2012, the MSE Foundation and the Capitals have raised nearly $570,000 for local animal shelters through the sale of these Capitals Canine Calendars.

I think we've done enough blabbing about this cute offer. But, the truth is, you have to see it for yourself. It's totally adorable!

Look at this content right here:

To purchase a calendar, click here.