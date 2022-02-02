'Commander' Chase Young gifts National Guard captain tickets to Super Bowl LVI

USAA and NFL players are partnering to bring multiple military members, including Captain Griffing, to the big game.

LOS ANGELES — With the NFL's biggest game of the year just days away, one deserving military member got the surprise gift of a lifetime thanks to a Washington Commanders player. Chase Young and USAA partnered up this week to award two tickets to Captain Darryl Griffing with the Georgia Army National Guard to celebrate his service.

Griffing has 27 years of military experience, including 14 on active duty, and was deployed to Afghanistan from 2009 to 2010 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

"Just getting access, getting to meet Chase. It's pretty exciting," Captain Griffing said. "There's a lot of things I can think about getting to do that just gets me even more excited to go."

Captain Griffing also knows his football.

"It's pretty cool, especially after the announcement yesterday with Washington changing their name to the Commanders, to be connected with him," Griffing said, explaining that as a military member, he likes the new name. "Anything that relates back to our leadership out of the Capitol. I definitely think it's a positive step."

Chase Young, still rehabbing from a season-ending ACL tear he suffered in Washington's Week 10 win over the Buccaneers back in November, will be in attendance at the Super Bowl experience in Los Angeles. Young is slated to meet Griffing and other military members at the USAA Salute to Service Lounge.

"I'll ask him how [rehab] is going when I meet him," Griffing said. "Hopefully, he can get back out there next year."

A Captain on the Commander's defense and a Captain on America's defense under the same roof.

Young referenced his family history in the military as a point of inspiration for this cause.

“My grandfather served in our military, and he taught me about the service and sacrifice made by our military members and their families,” Young said. “With those learnings as my inspiration, I am honored to team up with USAA and the National Guard Association of the United States to provide a trip to the Super Bowl to recognize Captain Darryl Griffing’s honorable military service and am looking forward to meeting him in Los Angeles.”

My grandfather served in the military, so it's an honor to team up with @USAA and @NGAUS1878 to provide 2 tix to #SuperBowlLVI to Captain Darryl Griffing in honor of his service to our country #SaluteToService #USAApartner pic.twitter.com/dinrl4nX6D — Chase Young (@youngchase907) February 3, 2022

Griffing and his wife Niki currently live in Covington, Georgia just outside of Atlanta. They both root for their hometown team the Atlanta Falcons, but are Georgia Bulldogs through and through.

"That's why I'll be rooting for the Los Angeles Rams, because Matthew Stafford and Sony Michel both came out of the University of Georgia," Griffing said with a smile.

The couple will be taking in the full experience, and are doing their research.

"I've probably looked more into what happens all at a Super Bowl now than I ever have," Griffing said. "It's great because Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg and Eminem, those are some of the names I grew up with, playing at halftime."

Maybe getting the Super Bowl treatment courtesy of Chase Young will make them Commanders fans yet.