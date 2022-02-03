The Washington Commanders need a mascot. What about the first dog? | It's A DC Thing

WASHINGTON — By now you've heard, the Washington Football Team is no more. Now, the Commanders are in town.
But is there a need for a new mascot? The president's granddaughter, Naomi, thinks so. She tweeted a photo of the Bidens' new German Shepherd, who is aptly also named Commander. "Does the team need a new mascot," she asked.
President Joe Biden also got in on the joke. He tweeted a picture of his new pup, writing, "I suppose there's room for two Commanders in town."
However, some on social media were quick to point out, there are technically three commanders in D.C. now: The team, the dog, and of course, the Commander in Chief!
Commander, a purebred German Shepherd, joined the First Family late last year. Then, last month, a cat named Willow also joined the Biden clan.
After weeks of speculation, and a two-year journey to choosing a new name, Washington unveiled the new team name on Wednesday.
Washington retired the name it had played under since 1933 in July 2020 following pressure from corporate sponsors, despite after activist groups, including the National Congress of American Indians, pushing for change for decades.
Following the name announcement, on Thursday members of the House Oversight and Reform Committee will host former employees of the organization for a roundtable discussion on their personal experiences with the team. The hearing follows a months-long Congressional investigation into the NFL's own handling of allegations of sexual harassment and hostile work culture within Washington Football.
RELATED: Congress to hear about 'rampant workplace misconduct, sexual harassment' from former Washington Football employees
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.