The Washington Commanders need a mascot. What about the first dog? | It's A DC Thing

President Joe Biden's granddaughter, Naomi, floated the idea on Twitter after the new name was revealed.

WASHINGTON — By now you've heard, the Washington Football Team is no more. Now, the Commanders are in town.

But is there a need for a new mascot? The president's granddaughter, Naomi, thinks so. She tweeted a photo of the Bidens' new German Shepherd, who is aptly also named Commander. "Does the team need a new mascot," she asked.

President Joe Biden also got in on the joke. He tweeted a picture of his new pup, writing, "I suppose there's room for two Commanders in town."

However, some on social media were quick to point out, there are technically three commanders in D.C. now: The team, the dog, and of course, the Commander in Chief!

Commander, a purebred German Shepherd, joined the First Family late last year. Then, last month, a cat named Willow also joined the Biden clan.

After weeks of speculation, and a two-year journey to choosing a new name, Washington unveiled the new team name on Wednesday.

Washington retired the name it had played under since 1933 in July 2020 following pressure from corporate sponsors, despite after activist groups, including the National Congress of American Indians, pushing for change for decades.