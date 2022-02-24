Plans for a new Fort Dupont Arena could be on ice

WASHINGTON — The board of the Friends of Fort Dupont Ice Arena in Ward 7 in Southeast Washington, D.C. say they will not close the ice rink as planned for a new rink to be built.
In a open letter, the board members called out the D.C. Department of General Service, accusing them of shifting cost and construction schedules. The letter highlights that the construction plan would cost more than twice as much as originally planed 10 years ago.
"These unexplained cost and timeline changes have caused us to question whether a new rink will ever be built once the current one is demolished, the letter reads.
WUSA9 reached out to DCDGS for comment. So far, no response.
This drama is part of a long process just to get funding to rebuild the ice rink. Back in 2014, D.C. committed to invest $25 million to upgrade the facility and add a second rink. However, some of the money would later be used to improve other things in the District.
In 2019, Director of the Office of Budget and Performance Management, Jenny Reed, spoke about D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's financial decisions, "This is not the mayor backing out of her promise, this is the mayor saying we can't spend this money right now because all the money needed for the project is not there and that happens sometimes with capitol planning projects money.
Fort Dupont is the only public indoor ice arena located in Washington, D.C. The arena also houses the oldest minority youth hockey program in the nation.
The Fort Dupont Ice Hockey Club was founded by Neal Henderson -- known as the godfather of hockey. His Fort Dupont Cannons hockey team provides local and inner-city kids with an opportunity to learn and play organized hockey. Henderson was inducted in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame for his work in the community and Fort Dupont.
The Washington Capitals are also invested in Fort Dupont.
The team provides scholarships to the Cannons players. They increase access to the game of hockey for underprivileged kids. In 2018, when the Capitals won the Stanley Cup, they brought the trophy to Fort Dupont Arena.
The Capitals plan to host the Fort Dupont Ice Hockey Club for a practice on Friday, Feb. 25. They will also honor the club during Monday's Black History Night game against Toronto. The players will wear special Black History Night warmup jerseys that feature a Fort Dupont Ice Hockey Club (Cannons) patch. These will be signed and auctioned off to benefit diversity hockey programming. In-game and social media content leading up to the game will highlight the Cannons and Fort Dupont Ice Arena. Players will wear special helmet decals featuring Neal Henderson’s likeness in honor of his contributions to hockey.