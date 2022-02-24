Plans for a new Fort Dupont Arena could be on ice

In 2014, Fort Dupont secured a $25 million commitment from Washington, D.C. to expand the facility. Questions remain about its future.

WASHINGTON — The board of the Friends of Fort Dupont Ice Arena in Ward 7 in Southeast Washington, D.C. say they will not close the ice rink as planned for a new rink to be built.

In a open letter, the board members called out the D.C. Department of General Service, accusing them of shifting cost and construction schedules. The letter highlights that the construction plan would cost more than twice as much as originally planed 10 years ago.

"These unexplained cost and timeline changes have caused us to question whether a new rink will ever be built once the current one is demolished, the letter reads.

WUSA9 reached out to DCDGS for comment. So far, no response.

This drama is part of a long process just to get funding to rebuild the ice rink. Back in 2014, D.C. committed to invest $25 million to upgrade the facility and add a second rink. However, some of the money would later be used to improve other things in the District.

In 2019, Director of the Office of Budget and Performance Management, Jenny Reed, spoke about D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's financial decisions, "This is not the mayor backing out of her promise, this is the mayor saying we can't spend this money right now because all the money needed for the project is not there and that happens sometimes with capitol planning projects money.

BREAKING: Fort Dupont Ice Arena say facility will not be closing this week as planned for a new rink to be built. Board members say D.C. mismanaged the construction process. They also feel it will NEVER reopen again!!! The @capitals have been a HUGE supporter of the kids here. pic.twitter.com/JjaSvBQWwk — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) February 23, 2022

Fort Dupont is the only public indoor ice arena located in Washington, D.C. The arena also houses the oldest minority youth hockey program in the nation.

The Fort Dupont Ice Hockey Club was founded by Neal Henderson -- known as the godfather of hockey. His Fort Dupont Cannons hockey team provides local and inner-city kids with an opportunity to learn and play organized hockey. Henderson was inducted in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame for his work in the community and Fort Dupont.

The Washington Capitals are also invested in Fort Dupont.

The team provides scholarships to the Cannons players. They increase access to the game of hockey for underprivileged kids. In 2018, when the Capitals won the Stanley Cup, they brought the trophy to Fort Dupont Arena.

NEWS: @Capitals to host Black History Night Feb. 28. Highlights:

-Ceremonial puck drop feat. Bill Riley and Kryshanda Green

-@MSEFndn warmup jersey fundraiser featuring @DCCannons patch

-Special helmet decals in honor of Cannons founder Neal Henderson https://t.co/pq17iGz0Tw pic.twitter.com/uttBMpFq0r — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) February 22, 2022