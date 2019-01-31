WASHINGTON — The Fort Dupont Ice Arena in Southeast, D.C. and its nationally recognized "kids on ice" program is in jeopardy after the Mayor Muriel Bowser pulled out of a deal to invest $25 million on the property.

The money, coupled with another $5 million raised by the Board of Directors of the Friends of Fort Dupont Ice Arena, was meant to modernize the aging facility and add a second rink.

On Monday, the Mayor announced she plans to move the money to help fund "school improvement projects."

While parents plan continued protests to #SaveourRink. Ward 7 Councilmember Vince Gray is also planning to introduce a Disaproval Resolution to reject the Mayor's reprogramming request.