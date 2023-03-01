Lawmakers, lobbyists go head-to head in 13th annual charity hockey game

Since its inception in 2009, the Congressional Hockey Challenge has raised over a $1 million for a several charities.

ARLINGTON, Va. — The 13th annual Congressional Hockey Challenge will kick off at the Medstar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Virginia Wednesday night.

The annual game pits federal lawmakers, congressional staff and administration officials against lobbyists in order to raise money for charity.

Since its inception in 2009, the game has raised over a $1 million for various charities including Fort Dupont Cannons, USA Warriors Hockey, Capital Beltway Warriors, the Tampa Warriors, and the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association.

Officials say the Congressional Hockey Challenge is committed to the advancement of the sport of ice hockey. It hopes to ensure that the incredible and dynamic sport is accessible to everyone who wants to play.

Beginning at 7 p.m. on March 1, 2023, the puck will drop and the game will begin.

Tickets for $10 per person (with a $1 processing fee) are available for purchase online here. Proceeds will directly benefit local charities.

Anyone unable to attend the game, who would still like to make a contribution, can donate online here.

Officials say a tax deductible donation to the Congressional Hockey Challenge will help grow the game of hockey in areas that are currently underserved.