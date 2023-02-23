Caps trade Orlov, Hathaway to Bruins

In return, the Caps will get a few draft picks and forward Craig Smith from the Bruins.

WASHINGTON — The NHL-leading Boston Bruins are acquiring defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from the Washington Capitals, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced Thursday.

In return, the Caps will look to build with for the future as they get a first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft as well as forward Craig Smith.

“We would like to thank Dmitry and Garnet for their contributions to our organization,” MacLellan said in a news release. “Dmitry has been with our organization for almost 14 years and was a key contributor in helping us win the Stanley Cup in 2018. Garnet has been an important part of our team and a role model off the ice for his contributions to our community. We wish both players all the best with Boston."

Orlov, 31, was a homegrown player for Washington and a fan favorite along with Tom Wilson on the defensive side of the ice, as he helped the team win the Stanley Cup in 2018. Orlov and Hathaway, also 31, will bring some added snarl to the Bruins, who are in reach of setting league records for the best regular season and have their eyes squarely on the Stanley Cup.

“This trade allows us to acquire draft capital, infuse youth and restock our system," MacLellan said in a news release. "While this season has proven challenging with injuries to our significant players, we are in a position to use some of our current assets to retool our club and build a competitive team moving forward.”

The Capitals are selling at the trade deadline for the first time in more than a decade, and are likely to continue looking from the outside in at this year's playoff picture.