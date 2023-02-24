HBO's 'The Last of Us' star teaches Alex Ovechkin sign language

Ovechkin signed the young deaf star's hockey stick and in return Keivonn Woodard taught the famous hockey player how to sign his name.

ARLINGTON, Va. — On Friday, HBO's "The Last of Us" star 10-year-old Keivonn Woodard scored not once, but twice, against Alex Ovechkin at the Washington Capitals practice facility in Arlington, Virginia.

Keivonn told WUSA9 that he hopes to become the first deaf, Black player in the NHL.

The young star, who plays for the Bowie Hockey Club, received encouragement and support on Friday from several hockey professionals associated with the Capitals. He was able to meet Capitals alum Devante Smith-Pelly as well as Captain Alex Ovechkin.

Keivonn is known for his role as Sam in the popular HBO show "The Last of Us."

Also on Friday, Captain Alex Ovechkin signed Keivonn's hockey stick and in return, he taught the professional hockey player how to say his name in sign language.

Keivonn ended his trip at the facility by getting on the ice and going up against Ovechkin in a quick game. The 10-year-old scored twice against Ovechkin.

The 10-year-old seems to be doing great on the ice and on the big screen.

