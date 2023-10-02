Friday Night Fights: Game between 2 MCPS high schools ends early after fight

The fight was between players from John F. Kennedy High School and Northwood High School.

WHEATON-GLENMONT, Md. — A fight between players forced a high school football game to end early on Friday night, according to a letter sent home by the two schools' principals.

The game between John F. Kennedy High School and Northwood High School ended in the first quarter, according to the letter from Kennedy Principal Vickie Adamson and Northwood Principal Johnathan Garrick.

No one was injured as a result of the fight.

The principals said they will work with the Montgomery County Public Schools Department of Athletics and Office of School Support and Well-Being about "next steps."

Read the full letter below:

We are writing to inform you that the varsity football game tonight, September 29, 2023 between Kennedy and Northwood High Schools was ended in the first quarter of the game due to an on-field altercation between players on both teams. As a result of the disqualifications that occurred during this incident, the game could not continue. There were no injuries and teams and spectators were cleared from the stadium and campus without further incident. Both schools will collaborate with the MCPS Department of Athletics and Office of School Support and Well-Being regarding next steps as a result of this incident. Further communication will be provided once the investigation has concluded.

The athletic programs and communities at Northwood and Kennedy High Schools are committed to upholding the R.A.I.S.E. core values of MCPS Athletics.

Sincerely,



Vickie Adamson

Principal

John F. Kennedy High School

Jonathan Garrick, Ed.D.

Principal

Northwood High School

According to the MCPS website, R.A.I.S.E. stands for:

Respect & Sportsmanship – team building

Academic Excellence – academic support and college recruiting support

Integrity & Character – character education

Spirited & Safe Competition – skills and sport instruction, along with COVID-19 safety education

Equity & Access – efforts supporting equity and social justice initiatives

This isn't the first time a fight has disrupted a high school football game in recent weeks.

On Sept. 22, the game between Virginia's Forest Park High School and Potomac High School ended early in the fourth quarter due to a fight between two groups of students off the field. The incident caused spectators to rush the exits and the game had to be postponed until the following Tuesday. No fans were allowed while the schools played the rest of that game.

On Sept. 1, a fight broke out after a game between Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School and Walter Johnson High School. A video of that fight went viral showing the violence that took place at the Bethesda Metro station. Five teens were arrested in connection to that fight, and one of them, a 16-year-old from Bethesda, was charged as an adult with armed robbery and second-degree assault in that altercation.