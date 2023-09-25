High school football game stopped due to fight to resume Tuesday without fans

Virginia's Forest Park High School took on Maryland's Potomac High School on Friday night, and a fight between two groups of students halted the game early.

Example video title will go here for this video

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A high school football game ended early on Friday night due to a fight. Now, a school says the game will resume without fans in the stands.

Friday night in Woodbridge, Forest Park High School took on Maryland's Potomac High School. Early during the fourth quarter, fans started rushing the exit.

According to Forest Park Principal Richard Martinez, the Prince William County Police Department asked for the game to be stopped due to the commotion.

After an investigation, Martinez said there was a fight between two groups of students, and there was a rumor about a gun that caused people to run for the exit.

There were no injuries, and Martinez said they were unable to confirm that a gun was present at the game, nor that any shots were fired.

"I apologize to our students and their families, as well as the Potomac High School students and their families, and staff members working the game, for any inconvenience this may have caused," Martinez said in a letter to parents. "The safety of our players and everyone attending the game is our highest priority. The game was called early out of an abundance of caution. No one was injured."

The two teams will come together on Tuesday night to finish the game, but fans won't be allowed to attend.

>Read Principal Martinez's full letter to families below:

Dear Forest Park High School Families,

I want to follow up regarding the varsity football game played against Potomac High School last Friday night. As many of you know, the game was called early in the fourth quarter by the Prince William County Police.

I realize there are many rumors in the community about what may have occurred during the game. Based on our investigation, as well as the investigation by the Prince William County Police Department, there was a fight between two groups of students. There were no injuries, but a rumor of a gun caused many people to begin running toward the exit.

We have not been able to confirm the presence of a gun, or shots fired. I apologize to our students and their families, as well as the Potomac High School students and their families, and staff members working the game, for any inconvenience this may have caused. The safety of our players and everyone attending the game is our highest priority. The game was called early out of an abundance of caution. No one was injured.

Our players will have the opportunity to finish the game on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. Due to the limited amount of time remaining, no admission will be allowed. As we continue our football season, I will continue to work with our Risk Management Department, as well as the Prince William County Police, to assess our safety protocols.

I appreciate your cooperation, patience, and support.

Sincerely,

Richard Martinez

Principal