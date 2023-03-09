Video of big fight after high school football game goes viral, now MCPS is taking action

While disciplinary action has been taken, MCPS says no students have been criminally charged and that the investigation is ongoing.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — As police continue to investigate a brawl that broke out after a high school football game in Montgomery County, the school district is taking action. However, if more incidents continue to happen, the school system could take extreme action and not allow any spectators at games.

Police say the fight involved students believed to be from Bethesda Chevy Chase High School and Walter Johnson High School. The incident took place at about 8:30 p.m. Friday, after a football game between the two schools. Extra officers were already in that area, assigned to assist with the game. Authorities say they did not learn about a viral video depicting the fight until it was brought to their attention Saturday morning.

According to a letter to families from Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS), the school district and Montgomery County Police have been working together following the incident with the primary goal of figuring out what happened and ensuring those responsible are held accountable.

While disciplinary action has been taken, MCPS says no students have been criminally charged and that the investigation is ongoing.

Now, MCPS is looking into how to extend safety beyond the school campus following the large fight.

"This poses challenges but we are exploring a number of options along with our county security and police partners," the letter to families reads. "Essentially, this involves monitoring by placing MCPS staff in key areas of our community following football games and messaging to our students that we and the community are watching."

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Monifa B. McKnight and Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones broke actions that will be used to "strengthen safety" at all future football games, which aligns with the 2023-2024 Fall Athletics Safety Plan:

Students must present a school ID.

School-age spectators from other than the competing schools must be accompanied by an adult.

Backpacks are not allowed and more.

All varsity football games will operate under more restrictions, including:

Spectator numbers will be limited to 75% of stadium capacity to assist with event management.

Individuals who engage in inappropriate behaviors may be excluded from postseason competitions or suspended for multiple contests.

Game times/dates may be altered to provide more daylight and assist with event management.

If more fights or other incidents continue to occur, the school district says it will shift games to Tier 3 of the Fall Athletics Safety Plan, which includes:

Concession stands may be closed.

Only families of student-athletes and participants in the event may attend.

Further spectator capacity limitations may be imposed to assist with event management, including limiting the number of attendees to a percentage capacity.

In extreme circumstances, no spectators may be allowed.

Additionally, Montgomery County Police has committed to assigning officers to identified areas of concern such as areas where students may gather after games.