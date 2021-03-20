Georgetown falls in first round return to Big Dance, 96-73 against Colorado

WASHINGTON — No. 12 seed Georgetown has fallen in the first round of the NCAA tournament to 5-seed Colorado, 96-73.
It had been six seasons since the Hoyas last made it into March Madness, and they had faced their largest halftime deficit in an NCAA tournament game ever, down 23-47 at the midway point.
The Buffaloes now move on to face the winner between Florida State and UNC Greensboro.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated.
