Patrick Ewing would have the Hoyas going all the way in the NCAA tournament bracket

WASHINGTON — The Georgetown Hoyas are back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2015. The five-seed Hoyas will take on five-seed Colorado in the first round. Surprisingly, Georgetown Men's Basketball Head Coach Patrick Ewing said he's never filled out a tournament bracket.

"I like to watch the games and cheer on my team," Ewing said.

If the coach did fill out a bracket, the Hoyas will be you're 2021 NCAA tournament champs. "Hey look. We are in it. So my bracket has us going all the way baby!" Ewing said.

Here some other questions Coach Ewing answered before the tournament game:

Haynes: No matter what happens in this tournament, what would you tell the world about Georgetown using 5 or fewer words?

Ewing: Hoya Nation we are here. A lot of people have thrown stones at the glasshouse and we are shutting them up.

Haynes: One emotion that you’re going to feel when you lead your team out of the tunnel and onto the court?

Ewing: Prepared

Haynes: It’s before the tip and John Thompson Jr. walks in. What would he say to you?

Ewing: Go kick some butt. He would probably use some other words too.

Haynes: Best part of March Madness?

Ewing: We are in it

Haynes: Worst part?

Ewing: There really isn't a worst part. The worst part probably is losing.

Haynes: If there were three seconds left in a game and you're team is down one. NCAA officials say you have the option to play and take the game-winning shot. Are you playing or staying on the bench?